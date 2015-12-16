Swisscom marketing tie-up hits snag despite cartel agency's OK

BRIEF-Lufthansa shares rise on report of interest from Abu Dhabi state fund
* Lufthansa shares rise 4.8 percent, traders point to magazine report of interest from abu dhabi state fund
ZURICH Dec 16 Switzerland's communications regulator on Wednesday banned Swiss public television and radio broadcaster SRG at least temporarily from participating in a marketing venture it hopes to forge with Swisscom and media company Ringier.
The Federal Office of Communication (OFCOM) banned SRG from "market entry and new advertising activities within the joint venture" until the agency concludes a review.
That could take until March 31, according to an OFCOM statement.
OFCOM's order comes hours after the Swiss cartel authority had separately approved the marketing alliance after deciding there would still be "effective competition" despite the cooperation.
Swisscom, the country's dominant telecommunication provider, is seeking to work closely with SRG and Ringier on TV, online, print and radio advertising, as well as target-group specific TV advertising to be broadcast over Swisscom's digital television service. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Mark Potter)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Maurice Levy expects his successor as chief executive of Publicis to be chosen by the board of the French advertising group within weeks.