2014年 8月 29日

BRIEF-Swisscom says public takeover of PubliGroupe Ltd to be completed

Aug 29 Swisscom AG : * Says public takeover of Publigroupe Ltd to be completed * Says total acquisition price amounts to around CHF 475 million * Says to sell off publigroupe's media participations and evaluate all options

for its other participations by the end of the year * Says released final result is definitive, Swisscom now owns 98.37% of all

Publigroupe shares * Source text-bit.ly/1orTuL4 * Further company coverage
