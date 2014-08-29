BRIEF-Swisscom says public takeover of PubliGroupe Ltd to be completed

Aug 29 Swisscom AG : * Says public takeover of Publigroupe Ltd to be completed * Says total acquisition price amounts to around CHF 475 million * Says to sell off publigroupe's media participations and evaluate all options

for its other participations by the end of the year * Says released final result is definitive, Swisscom now owns 98.37% of all

Publigroupe shares * Source text-bit.ly/1orTuL4 * Further company coverage