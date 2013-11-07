版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 11月 7日 星期四 16:48 BJT

BRIEF-Swisscom CEO: Fastweb is not up for sale

ZURICH Nov 7 Swisscom AG : * CEO says aim is to develop fastweb further, has not plans for sale at present

