版本:
中国
2014年 8月 11日 星期一

BRIEF-Swisscom's interest in Publigroupe upon expiry of offer period is 90.59%

Aug 11 Swisscom AG : * Says its interest in Publigroupe upon expiry of the offer period was 90.59% * Says 71.53% of all Publigroupe shares involved in the bid were tendered * Source text for Eikon [bit.ly/1ugCLlZ] * Further company coverage
