Swisscom says CEO Schloter found dead in apparent suicide

ZURICH, July 23 Swisscom said its Chief Executive Carsten Schloter was found dead at his home in Freiburg on Tuesday morning in what police called an apparent suicide.

The company said an investigation into the exact circumstances is underway and that out of consideration for the family no further details are being disclosed.

"The Board of Directors, Group Executive Board and the entire workforce are deeply saddened and pass on their condolences to the family and relatives," says Hansueli Loosli, Chairman of Swisscom's board.

Swisscom's Swiss head Urs Schaeppi will take over management of the company temporarily.

Schloter, a 49-year-old German citizen, joined Swisscom in 2000 and became CEO in 2006.