UPDATE 1-Swisscom cuts earnings outlook as Q3 net misses poll

ZURICH, Nov 8 Swisscom AG cut its
full-year profit outlook again after third-quarter net income
fell more than expected, as strong demand for its mobile
offerings failed to offset price erosion in its core Swiss
business.
The business of telecom companies like Swisscom has changed
radically in recent years as new forms of communication, such as
social networks, replace traditional telephone services, leading
to declining revenue in core businesses like landlines.
Net income after minorities fell 18.8 percent to 458 million
francs ($484.4 million) in July through September, lagging the
482 million average forecast in a Reuters poll.
"Price erosion in the Swiss market amounting to 280 million
francs was almost offset by growth businesses worth 255 million
francs," Swisscom said in a statement.
The group said it revised its EBITDA (earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) goal down for the
full year to 4.35 billion francs from 4.4 billion, as a
consequence of 100 job cuts announced last month.
"Figures were hit by non-recurring items and (were) a bit
below expectations, but still solid," analysts at Notenstein
said in a note. "The introduction of new products like bundling
offers or new pricing models such as flat rates should pay off."
Its shares were down 1.5 percent at 381.30 francs by 0810
GMT, lagging a slightly firmer Swiss market index.
The company said in October it would book a 50 million franc
charge in the fourth quarter linked to the shedding of 400 jobs
in its traditional businesses, while at the same time creating
300 jobs in growth areas.
In August the group, in which the Swiss state holds a
majority stake, lowered its full-year sales target to 11.3
billion francs from 11.4 billion, citing the strength of the
Swiss franc against the euro.
The group, which had to give up its monopoly position on
telecom services in Switzerland in 1998, has tried to counter
price pressures from competition by bundling offerings that
combine telephone, TV and internet services and flat rates.
($1 = 0.9456 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by David Holmes)