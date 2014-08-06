Swisscom says controls 90.59 pct of Publigroupe after offer

European shares firm as earnings, M&A back in play
LONDON, April 25 Deal-making and earnings underpinned European stock markets on Tuesday as focus shifted back to fundamentals and away from politics, for now.
ZURICH Aug 6 Swisscom AG said it controls 90.59 percent of Publigroupe SA following a 468 million Swiss franc(514.46 million US dollars) offer after publishing house Tamedia bowed out of a rival bid.
Swisscom, Switzerland's national telecoms operator, wants to gain control of PubliGroupe's online directory platforms and had won support from the company's board and major shareholders in June by sweetening its offer to 214 Swiss francs per share.
At the end of May, Tamedia agreed to accept Swisscom's earlier 200-franc per share offer for its 17.6 percent stake in PubliGroupe and to jointly take over PubliGroupe's directory business instead.
Swisscom said it will detail circumstances of the bid when it reports second-quarter earnings of Aug. 11.
Separately, Zurich-based Tamedia said its bid, at 190 francs a share, won 0.5 of Publigroupe.
SINGAPORE, April 25 Oil prices will likely range between the low $50s and low $60s a barrel in 2017 and are unlikely to hit $70 a barrel due to excess supply, the Asian head of energy and commodities trader Vitol said on Tuesday.
