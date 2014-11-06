版本:
Swisscom third-quarter net profit beats forecasts

ZURICH Nov 6 Telecoms group Swisscom said on Thursday third-quarter net profit rose 20 percent, beating analysts' forecasts.

Switzerland's national telecoms operator said net profit for the three-months to September rose to 543 million Swiss francs ($565.15 million), compared with 457 million francs forecast in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.9608 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
