Swisscom sees operating profit easing as strong Swiss franc bites

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
ZURICH Feb 5 Telecoms group Swisscom said on Thursday its operating profit would decline this year, hit by the strong Swiss franc, higher pension costs and lower gains on the sale of real estate.
It said 2015 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) would come to about 4.2 billion Swiss francs, down from 4.3 billion for 2014.
It said it nonetheless aimed to pay shareholders a 2015 dividend of 22 francs per share, unchanged from a year earlier. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
May 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
WASHINGTON, May 10 Makan Delrahim, who was chosen by President Donald Trump to be the top U.S. antitrust regulator, said on Wednesday that he would maintain independence from the White House in enforcing antitrust law.
* Anticipates entering into an agreement with UBS Financial Services Inc, on terms that have been agreed to in principle