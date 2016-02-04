Swisscom 2015 net income drops by a fifth

ZURICH Feb 4 Telecommunications group Swisscom posted a 20.2 drop in full-year net income after price reductions for roaming fees, fallout from the strong Swiss franc and tougher competition hurt its busiess.

"Currency effects and more intense competition with stronger price dynamic characterised our business in the last year," Chief Executive Urs Schaeppi said.

Swisscom reported full-year net income of 1.36 billion Swiss francs, behind analyst estimates of 1.41 billion francs in a Reuters poll. It proposed an unchanged dividend of 22 francs per share.

"For 2016, Swisscom expects revenue in excess of 11.6 billion francs, EBITDA of around 4.2 billion francs and capital expenditure of over 2.3 billion francs," the group said.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)