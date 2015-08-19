UPDATE 2-Swisscom second quarter net income beats forecast

(Adds detail, share price, sales figures)
* Net profit of 433 mln Swiss francs beats 417 mln consensus
* Shares underperform European telecoms sector
* Company raises full-year forecasts slightly
ZURICH, Aug 19 Telecommunications company
Swisscom said on Wednesday that second-quarter net
profit matched its results from a year earlier and raised its
forecasts for the full year.
Swisscom posted second-quarter profit of 433 million Swiss
francs ($443.4 million), little changed from 430 million a year
earlier and above the 417 million francs expected by analysts.
Shares in Swisscom were down 1.6 percent at 556.50 francs at
0815 GMT, more than double the fall of the European telecom
sector index, with some analysts saying sales in the
second quarter had disappointed.
Second-quarter net revenue came in at 2.87 billion francs, a
shade lower than the average analyst forecast of 2.88 billion.
Chief Executive Urs Schaeppi said Swisscom had posted solid
results despite price cuts for roaming services, currency
impacts and strong competition. He said Swisscom gained "a large
number of new customers" with Swisscom TV and bundled contracts.
Swisscom, whose Fastwire division operates in Italy, is
among companies in the Alpine nation whose results have been
dented by the Swiss franc's gains against the euro since the
central bank abandoned its currency cap in January.
With the franc's nearly 4 percent decline against the euro
since mid July, however, Swisscom upgraded full-year forecasts,
saying revenue, core profits (EBITDA) and capital expenditures
would now be somewhat higher than previous forecasts.
It now expects net revenue of more than 11.5 billion francs,
up from more than 11.4 billion previously and said EBITDA would
be in excess of the previous forecast for 4.2 billion francs.
Capital expenditure was also now expected to top the
previous forecast of 2.3 billion francs, the company said.
($1 = 0.9765 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by John Miller; editing by David Clarke)