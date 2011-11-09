UPDATE 1-Swisscom keeps FY goal as 9-mnth core profit flat

(Adds detail, company comment, background)

* 9-mnth EBITDA 3.5 bln Sfr

* Keeps outlook for 2011 revenue of 11.5 bln Sfr, EBITDA 4.6 bln Sfr

* Still expects to pay dividend of 21 Sfr/shr

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 Swiss phone company Swisscom kept its 2011 outlook as its core earnings for the first nine months dropped slightly due to price erosions in its Swiss and Italian markets, which was partly offset by higher revenues from data services.

Switzerland's dominant telecommunications group said it still expected to achieve 2011 sales of 11.5 billion Swiss francs ($12.8 billion), with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at 4.6 billion francs.

Swisscom's revenue in the first nine months of the year fell 4.9 percent to 8.5 billion francs, while EBITDA was down 0.7 percent at 3.5 billion francs.

"Price erosion in Swiss core business of 438 million Sfr failed to be offset by customer and volume growth of 343 million Sfr," Swisscom said in a statement.

Its Italian broadband unit Fastweb kept struggling with revenues falling 7.8 percent to 1.3 billion Sfr.

"Price pressure remained strong due to intense competition, as a result of which revenue per broadband customer fell by around 10 percent," the company said.

The company said it still planned to pay out a dividend of at least 21 francs per share.

($1 = 0.895 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)