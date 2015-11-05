UPDATE 1-Swisscom keeps outlook despite Q3 profit miss

(Adds quotes and background)

VIENNA Nov 5 Swisscom kept its outlook for the full year despite third-quarter profit that missed market expectations amid price reductions for roaming fees, fallout from the strong Swiss franc and more intense competition.

Net profit fell by nearly half, to 274 million Swiss francs ($275.8 million), while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 19 percent to 966 million, on largely steady revenue.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected net income to fall 24 percent to 408 million francs and EBITDA down 11 percent to 1.057 billion on revenue down 1 percent to 2.89 billion.

Swisscom reiterated it expected 2015 EBITDA above 4 billion francs as a result of a Swiss anti-trust fine it still fighting. It said it still expected net revenue above 11.5 billion and capital expenditure of more than 2.3 billion this year.

If the targets are met, Swisscom will propose an unchanged dividend of 22 francs per share, it said.

Swisscom said last month it would set aside 186 million Swiss francs for a fine for anti-competitive behaviour in its broadband internet business. ($1=0.9936 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Francois Murphy and Clarence Fernandez)