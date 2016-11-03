UPDATE 1-Swisscom keeps outlook, dividend plans as EBITDA rises

(Adds details from statement)
Nov 3 Swisscom AG
* Nine-month revenue stable, increase in EBITDA due to
non-recurring items
* "Thanks to strong market performance and active cost
management we are on target" - CEO
* Nine-month EBITDA rose by 6.7 pct to 3.31 bln Swiss francs
* Adjusted for non-recurring items (in particular
compensation from a legal dispute with Fastweb and in prior year
recognition of provision for Competition Commission fines
* for broadband services) EBITDA fell by 1.7 percent.
* Revenue eases 0.1 pct to 8.64 bln
* Net income up 13.1 pct to 1.20 bln
* Outlook for 2016 remains unchanged; sees net revenue in
excess of 11.6 billion francs, EBITDA of approximately 4.25
billion and capital expenditure of approximately 2.4 billion
* If targets are met, Swisscom will propose to 2017 annual
general meeting of shareholders a payment of 22 francs per share
for 2016 financial year
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Michael Shields)