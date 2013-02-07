Swisscom profit jumps after 2011 writedown

DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
ZURICH Feb 7 Telecoms provider Swisscom posted a 153 percent rise in net income for 2012, the jump from 2011 mainly attributable to the previous year's 1.3 billion euro ($1.76 billion) writedown on its Italian unit Fastweb.
Revenues for the year were 11.384 billion Swiss francs ($12.50 billion), 0.7 percent below the year-earlier figure, as declining fixed line usage and weak pricing continued to eat into revenues.
($1 = 0.7392 euros) ($1 = 0.9105 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto)
April 13 In the face of shareholder criticism, Credit Suisse said its top officers had proposed reducing the bonuses they would get by 40 percent from the bank's original recommendation.
