Swisscom to appoint new CEO by year-end

ZURICH Aug 7 Swisscom AG on Wednesday said it would appoint a new chief executive by the end of the year as it reported slightly better-than-expected second-quarter profit.

Switzerland's national telecoms operator was left with a vacuum at its helm after CEO Carsten Schloter was found dead at his home on July 23 in a suspected suicide.

The company, which is majority state owned, said it had set up a nomination committee with the aim of appointing a successor by the end of the year.

Net profit after minorities came in at 427 million Swiss francs in the second quarter, ahead of the average analyst forecast for 419 million in a Reuters poll.

Swisscom is guiding for earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to fall 3 percent in 2013 to 4.25 billion Swiss francs. It said it expects to generate revenues in excess of 11.4 billion francs in 2013, up from previous guidance for 11.3 billion. ($1 = 0.9316 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley)