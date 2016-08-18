Swisscom lifts 2016 guidance after Q2 earnings beat

| ZURICH
ZURICH Aug 18 Swisscom shrugged off
falling prices and fierce competiton in the telecoms sector to
beat expectations during the second quarter and raise its 2016
profit outlook.
The state-controlled company was bolstered by a strong
performance at its Italian subsidiary Fastweb while income from
its corporate business offset declines its traditional
telecommunications operations in Switzerland.
"Despite strong competition, we were able to maintain our
revenue and income and even saw growth for bundled offerings and
TV access lines," Chief Executive Urs Schaeppi said in a
statement on Thursday.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
rose to 1.15 billion Swiss francs ($1.20 billion) in the second
quarter from 1.08 billion francs a year earlier. The figure beat
the average of 1.07 billion in a Reuters poll.
The largest Swiss telecoms provider met expectations to post
revenue of 2.88 billion francs during the three months ended
June 30, while net profit of 424 million francs beat the 393
million francs average estimate.
Swisscom said it still expected 2016 net revenue of more
than 11.6 billion francs, but raised its outlook for EBITDA,
saying it now expected it around 4.25 billion francs, up from a
previous forecast for 4.2 billion francs.
The company, which is 51 percent owned by the Swiss state,
kept its intention to pay a dividend of 22 francs per share for
2016 if it hits these targets.
Shares were indicated to open 1.9 percent higher.
Swisscom has been trying to trim costs as reduced prices for
mobile phone lines have cut revenue, and competition has
sharpened particularly among cable TV network operators.
The company said in February it wants to cut costs by more
than 300 million francs by 2020, after 2015 net income fell by a
fifth amid price cuts for roaming fees, fallout from the strong
Swiss franc and tougher competition.
It has targeted savings of around 50 million francs this
year, which it said it would achieve through job cuts,
organisational changes and improved efficiency.
"The strong price pressure in mobile telecommunications and
the increasingly cut-throat competition in the core business
make it necessary to deal with costs in a prudent manner and to
further increase efficiency within the company," Schaeppi said
on Thursday.
($1 = 0.9599 Swiss francs)
(Editing by Michael Shields)