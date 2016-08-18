Swisscom lifts 2016 guidance after Q2 earnings beat

ZURICH Aug 18 Swisscom shrugged off falling prices and fierce competiton in the telecoms sector to beat expectations during the second quarter and raise its 2016 profit outlook.

The state-controlled company was bolstered by a strong performance at its Italian subsidiary Fastweb while income from its corporate business offset declines its traditional telecommunications operations in Switzerland.

"Despite strong competition, we were able to maintain our revenue and income and even saw growth for bundled offerings and TV access lines," Chief Executive Urs Schaeppi said in a statement on Thursday.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose to 1.15 billion Swiss francs ($1.20 billion) in the second quarter from 1.08 billion francs a year earlier. The figure beat the average of 1.07 billion in a Reuters poll.

The largest Swiss telecoms provider met expectations to post revenue of 2.88 billion francs during the three months ended June 30, while net profit of 424 million francs beat the 393 million francs average estimate.

Swisscom said it still expected 2016 net revenue of more than 11.6 billion francs, but raised its outlook for EBITDA, saying it now expected it around 4.25 billion francs, up from a previous forecast for 4.2 billion francs.

The company, which is 51 percent owned by the Swiss state, kept its intention to pay a dividend of 22 francs per share for 2016 if it hits these targets.

Shares were indicated to open 1.9 percent higher.

Swisscom has been trying to trim costs as reduced prices for mobile phone lines have cut revenue, and competition has sharpened particularly among cable TV network operators.

The company said in February it wants to cut costs by more than 300 million francs by 2020, after 2015 net income fell by a fifth amid price cuts for roaming fees, fallout from the strong Swiss franc and tougher competition.

It has targeted savings of around 50 million francs this year, which it said it would achieve through job cuts, organisational changes and improved efficiency.

"The strong price pressure in mobile telecommunications and the increasingly cut-throat competition in the core business make it necessary to deal with costs in a prudent manner and to further increase efficiency within the company," Schaeppi said on Thursday.

($1 = 0.9599 Swiss francs) (Editing by Michael Shields)