UPDATE 1-Swiss court upholds ruling against Swisscom, reduces penalty

(Updates with Swisscom statement)
ZURICH Oct 6 A Swiss court has upheld a 2009
ruling against Swisscom by Switzerland's competition
commission for anti-competitive behaviour in its broadband
internet business, but has reduced the size of the fine.
In a statement on Tuesday, Switzerland's federal
administrative court reduced the penalty on Swisscom to 186
million Swiss francs ($192 million) from 220 million, citing
corrections to the previous calculations for the sanction.
"As a result of the decision, Swisscom will set aside a
provision of 186 million francs," Swisscom said in a statement
responding to the ruling. "In order to clarify important issues
at the highest level of authority, Swisscom will lodge an appeal
with the Federal Supreme Court."
($1 = 0.9680 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by David Holmes and
William Hardy)