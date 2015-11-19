Swisscom faces 8 mln franc fine for abusing position, plans appeal

ZURICH Nov 19 Switzerland's competition
commission fined Swisscom nearly 8 million Swiss francs ($7.88
million), saying the telecommunications provider abused its
dominant position to squeeze out competitors and charge
inappropriately high prices.
In a competitve bidding process for broadband services at
the Swiss postal service in 2008, Swisscom set prices for
intermediary services so high that it was impossible for
competitors to make a final offer that could keep pace with
Swisscom's bid, the regulator said on Thursday.
Additionally, Swisscom forced Swiss Post to pay inflated
prices, the regulator said in concluding the company violated
the country's Federal Cartel Act.
Swisscom called the misconduct allegations
"incomprehensible," arguing Swiss Post struck a deal for large
discounts during negotiations. It said it plans to appeal the
ruling to the Swiss Federal Administrative Court.
($1 = 1.0154 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)