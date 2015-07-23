Swisscom says will fight $150 mln fine over sports marketing

ZURICH, July 23 Swisscom said on
Thursday it would fight a 143 million Swiss franc ($150 million)
fine that Switzerland's competition watchdog is seeking to
impose for alleged misbehaviour over marketing of sports content
via pay TV.
"Swisscom rejects the accusations and is convinced it acted
legally in the marketing of sports content," the Berne-based
telecoms operator said.
The watchdog has accused Swisscom of abusing a
market-dominant position in offering Swiss football and hockey
games.
($1 = 0.9546 Swiss francs)
