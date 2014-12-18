Shares of Swisscom sink on rival Xavier Niel deal

LONDON Dec 18 Shares of Swiss telecoms group
Swisscom sank more than 5 percent on Thursday after news that
French billionaire Xavier Niel had agreed to buy rival
private-equity-owned Orange Switzerland.
Traders pointed to fears that the financial backing of Niel
would pile on competitive pressure for Swisscom, though one
trader said this may not come to pass given Niel made the
purchase through his personal holding company rather than his
listed company Iliad.
"Investors fear that Orange, with Iliad on board, could put
even more pressure on Swisscom," a trader said.
(Reporting by Francesco Canepa in London and Rupert
Pretterklieber in Zurich; Editing by Lionel Laurent)