RPT-UPDATE 2-HK's Biostime to buy Australian vitamin maker Swisse for about $1 bln

* Biostime buying a company similar to its market value
* Australian vitamin makers popular among Chinese suitors
By Byron Kaye and Denny Thomas
SYDNEY/HONG KONG, Sept 17 Hong Kong-listed
Biostime International Holdings said on Thursday it
was buying Australian vitamin maker Swisse Wellness for about
A$1.4 billion ($1.0 billion).
The deal, which sources familiar with the matter said
earlier on Thursday could be worth around A$1.6 billion, comes
as Australian vitamins manufacturers have been enjoying a rush
of popularity in China because of a weak Australian dollar and a
trade deal that has cut import taxes for Australian companies
selling products into the mainland.
"The strong appetite of Chinese consumers for overseas
quality supplements is expected to support Swisse's strong
momentum for growth," Biostime said in a filing on the Hong Kong
stock exchange.
"The group believes that the acquisition will enable Swisse
to grasp this growing demand by growing Internet sales while
activating sales through the group's extensive distribution
channels, thus resulting in significant revenue synergies."
For Biostime -- a dietary supplements maker -- the
acquisition is a big bite, as the deal value is similar to its
own $1.1 billion market capitalisation. The company is taking
out a bridge loan to part-fund the acquisition, Biostime said.
Trading in Biostime's shares will resume on Friday after it
was suspended earlier on Thursday pending the announcement.
Investor interest in Australian vitamin makers has been
rising. On Wednesday, Australian vitamin maker Vitaco Holdings
Ltd debuted at a 23 premium to its issue price after
raising A$232 million in an initial public offering.
Another Australian vitamin maker, Blackmores Ltd,
has seen its shares grow four-fold in the past year, thanks
largely to a surge in Chinese sales.
Biostime beat Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding
and Chinese private equity firm Hony Capital in the Swisse sale
which was managed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc, the
Australian newspaper and Fairfax Media said in reports, citing
unnamed sources.
Hony Capital and Shanghai Pharmaceuticals could not be
immediately reached for comments.
HSBC is advising the buyer, one of the sources
familiar with the matter said. Swisse declined to comment, while
Goldman Sachs was not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 1.3949 Australian dollars)
