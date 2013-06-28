Swiss economy to pick up as euro zone begins to recover

* KOF barometer rises to 1.16 in June vs 1.09 in May
ZURICH, June 28 Switzerland's economy will
gather steam in the next six months, building on a
better-than-expected first quarter performance, a leading
indicator showed on Friday.
The reading contrasted with more downbeat export data from
the Alpine nation and comments from the central bank, which said
last week it expected the economy to weaken in the second
quarter compared to the first three months of the year.
The KOF barometer, a gauge of the economy's performance in
about six months' time, rose to 1.16 points in June from a
revised 1.09 in May, the KOF Swiss Economic Institute said.
The reading missed average analyst expectations for 1.19
points, but KOF economists said the result strengthened the
positive outlook for the Alpine economy.
"The rise is somewhat surprising given the more negative
inputs we have seen from recent Swiss trade data. We are seeing
the first signs of a euro zone recovery, so perhaps this is
already feeding into KOF through Swiss firms drawing optimism
from the euro zone," said David Marmet at Zuercher Kantonalbank.
Switzerland's economy beat even the most optimistic
forecasts to grow by 0.6 percent in the first quarter, when
consumers, construction and trade helped the country outperform
euro zone neighbours.
But a strong currency presents a challenge to export-driven
growth.
The Swiss National Bank said last week it remained
sufficiently concerned about the strength of the franc and the
risks it presents to the country's economy to stick to its cap
on the safe-haven unit versus the euro.
The SNB put a lid on the franc in September 2011, citing the
risk of deflation and recession as the strong currency squeezed
exporters and the tourism industry.
Other recent data out of Switzerland have pointed to a slow
recovery in economic activity. Swiss exports fell in May, with a
particularly sharp decline in watches, pharmaceuticals and
chemicals.
The Swiss Purchasing Managers Index due to be released next
week is expected to show manufacturing expanded in June, but at
a slower pace than the previous month.
