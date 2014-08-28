版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 8月 28日 星期四 13:44 BJT

BRIEF-Swiss Finance and Property Investment says H1 rental income up 13% to CHF 8.802 million

Aug 28 Swiss Finance & Property Investment AG : * Says H1 EBIT CHF 7.91 million * Says H1 rental income up 13% to CHF 8.802 million (30 June 2013: CHF 7.785

million) * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐