CSuisse says not found anything materially untoward in its forex trading

ZURICH, April 16 Credit Suisse has not
found anything "materially untoward" in how it trades foreign
currencies, the bank's finance chief David Mathers said on
Wednesday following the publication of its first-quarter
results.
Global regulators have stepped up scrutiny of alleged
collusion and manipulation by traders at major banks of the
largely unregulated $5.3 trillion-a-day foreign exchange market.
Mathers' comments come more than two weeks after Credit
Suisse said it was "astonished" to be drawn into the probe by
the Swiss competition authority, after not being subject to a
preliminary investigation last year.
