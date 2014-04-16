CSuisse says not found anything materially untoward in its forex trading

ZURICH, April 16 Credit Suisse has not found anything "materially untoward" in how it trades foreign currencies, the bank's finance chief David Mathers said on Wednesday following the publication of its first-quarter results.

Global regulators have stepped up scrutiny of alleged collusion and manipulation by traders at major banks of the largely unregulated $5.3 trillion-a-day foreign exchange market.

Mathers' comments come more than two weeks after Credit Suisse said it was "astonished" to be drawn into the probe by the Swiss competition authority, after not being subject to a preliminary investigation last year. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)