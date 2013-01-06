Swiss Life unit AWD misses 2012 profit targets -magazine

FRANKFURT Jan 6 Swiss Life's German
advisory unit AWD, which was recently rebranded Swiss Life
Select, has missed its 2012 profit targets, a German magazine
said, citing sources close to Swiss Life.
AWD failed to deliver even 10 percent of a targeted 50-60
million euros in profit in 2012 because of legal provisions and
staff defections, German weekly magazine Focus said according to
an advance copy.
Swiss Life spokesman Christian Pfister declined to comment
on the figure given in the report. "You have to look at the
fundamental performance of the company. The provisions are
linked to the past," he said.
The life insurer said in November it was writing down 576
million Swiss francs ($622 million) on AWD after buying it for
1.2 billion euros in 2008.
AWD has been beset by problems since, with several client
advisers leaving and claims it improperly pushed products in
Germany and Austria.
($1=0.9263 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor, additional reporting by Silke
Koltrowitz in Zurich; Editing by Mike Nesbit)