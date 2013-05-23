CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Swiss Life premiums up on strong demand in home market

(Corrects to 686 mln francs from 419 mln francs in third par)

* Q1 premium income up 14 pct from year earlier

* Premiums rise 10 pct in group's home market

* International unit premiums rise 64 pct

ZURICH, May 23 Premium income at Switzerland's biggest dedicated life insurer Swiss Life rose 14 percent in the first quarter, helped by strong demand in its biggest market, Switzerland.

The insurer said on Thursday premiums amounted to 6.970 billion Swiss francs ($7.12 billion) in the first three months of the year, beating expectations for an average 6.5 billion in a Reuters poll.

Income at the unit which sells insurance policies to wealthy clients worldwide rose 64 percent to 686 million francs.

It sells products known as insurance wrappers - life insurance policies into which the very wealthy place stocks, private equity holdings and other bankable assets, allowing them to lower their tax rate.

In Switzerland, premium income rose 10 percent, as demand from small and mid-sized companies stayed strong.

Its No.2 market, France, posted an 11 percent increase, mainly driven by growth in the life business, Swiss Life said.

Swiss Life's solvency ratio - a measure of an insurer's ability to meet future claims - weakened to 224 percent from 242 percent at year-end, due to higher interest rates. ($1 = 0.9796 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford and David Goodman)