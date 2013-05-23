Swiss Life premiums rise 14 pct in first quarter 2013

ZURICH May 22 Premium income for Switzerland's biggest dedicated life insurer Swiss Life rose 14 percent in the first quarter, with the segment for managing rich people's money jumping by nearly two thirds.

The insurer said premiums amounted to 6.970 billion Swiss francs ($7.12 billion) in the first three months of the year, beating expectations for an average 6.5 billion in a Reuters poll.

Swiss Life said its solvency ratio -- a measure of an insurer's ability to meet future claims -- fell to 224 percent from 242 percent at year end, due to higher interest rates. ($1 = 0.9796 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)