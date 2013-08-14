版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 8月 14日 星期三 13:16 BJT

Swiss Life first half profit rise beats expectations

ZURICH Aug 14 Net profit for Switzerland's biggest life insurer Swiss Life jumped 30 percent in the first half, beating expectations.

The Zurich-based firm posted a first-half net profit of 472 million Swiss francs ($505.30 million) on Wednesday, compared to a forecast for an average 361 million in a Reuters poll.

Net earned premiums rose to 7.832 billion Swiss francs in the first six months of the year, the insurer said. ($1 = 0.9341 Swiss francs)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐