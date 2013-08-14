Swiss Life first half profit rise beats expectations

ZURICH Aug 14 Net profit for Switzerland's biggest life insurer Swiss Life jumped 30 percent in the first half, beating expectations.

The Zurich-based firm posted a first-half net profit of 472 million Swiss francs ($505.30 million) on Wednesday, compared to a forecast for an average 361 million in a Reuters poll.

Net earned premiums rose to 7.832 billion Swiss francs in the first six months of the year, the insurer said. ($1 = 0.9341 Swiss francs)