2013年 11月 12日

Swiss Life's CEO to leave company next year

ZURICH Nov 12 Swiss Life Chief Executive Officer Bruno Pfister will hand over his duties to current investment chief Patrick Frost on July 1 next year, the insurer said on Tuesday.

Premium income for Switzerland's biggest dedicated life insurer Swiss Life rose 7 percent to 13.7 billion Swiss francs ($14.90 billion) in the first nine months of 2013.

($1 = 0.9194 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)

