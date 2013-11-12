Swiss Life's CEO to leave company next year

BRIEF-Fitch affirms Switzerland at 'AAA'
* Fitch on Switzerland says "believe Switzerland will maintain a strong relationship with EU"
ZURICH Nov 12 Swiss Life Chief Executive Officer Bruno Pfister will hand over his duties to current investment chief Patrick Frost on July 1 next year, the insurer said on Tuesday.
Premium income for Switzerland's biggest dedicated life insurer Swiss Life rose 7 percent to 13.7 billion Swiss francs ($14.90 billion) in the first nine months of 2013.
($1 = 0.9194 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
* Fitch on Switzerland says "believe Switzerland will maintain a strong relationship with EU"
SYDNEY, April 1 Tens of thousands of Australians were stranded by floodwaters on Saturday after the remnants of a powerful cyclone swept along the country's east coast, cutting roads, destroying bridges and killing two people.
* Credit Suisse says cooperating with authorities (Adds Credit Suisse comment on 55,000 suspect accounts)