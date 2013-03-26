Swiss Life shares rise on bid speculation -traders

BRIEF-Aryzta doesn't anticipate a capital increase - conf call
* Pipeline is strong, we are not losing our customers - conference call
LONDON, March 26 Shares in Swiss Life add 2.3 percent in heavy volume, the top gainer in the European insurance sector on Tuesday, with traders citing speculation of a possible bid from Germany's Allianz.
"Allianz interested in Swiss Life - old rumour being rehashed in Switzerland it seems," said a Paris-based equity trader.
Allianz and Swiss Life both declined to comment. (Reporting By Andrea Lentz, Blaise Robinson, Jonathan Gould and Paul Arnold; Writing By Toni Vorobyova)
ZURICH, Jan 24 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,248 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .