Swiss Life shares rise on bid speculation -traders

LONDON, March 26 Shares in Swiss Life add 2.3 percent in heavy volume, the top gainer in the European insurance sector on Tuesday, with traders citing speculation of a possible bid from Germany's Allianz.

"Allianz interested in Swiss Life - old rumour being rehashed in Switzerland it seems," said a Paris-based equity trader.

Allianz and Swiss Life both declined to comment. (Reporting By Andrea Lentz, Blaise Robinson, Jonathan Gould and Paul Arnold; Writing By Toni Vorobyova)