中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 8月 14日 星期三 15:02 BJT

BRIEF-Swiss Life shares open 3.9 pct higher after H1

ZURICH Aug 14 Swiss Life Holding AG : * Shares open up 3.9 percent following better-than-expected H1 earnings
