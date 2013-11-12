版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 11月 12日 星期二 16:02 BJT

BRIEF-Swiss Life shares jump after resignation of CEO

ZURICH Nov 12 Swiss Life Holding AG : * Shares rise 4.2 percent after announcing resignation of CEO

