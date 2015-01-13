版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 1月 13日 星期二 14:12 BJT

BRIEF-Swisslog Holding says CFO Christian Maeder to leave as of end of April

Jan 13 Swisslog Holding AG :

* Chief Financial Officer Christian Maeder will leave Swisslog as of end of April 2015

* Daniel Bader, previously Head Group Controlling, will become new CFO

* Christian Baur will transfer to Swisslog from major shareholder Kuka and assume newly established function of Chief Operating Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
