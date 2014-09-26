Germany's Kuka slides as Swisslog bid seen pricey

FRANKFURT/ZURICH, Sept 26 Shares in Germany's Kuka fell on Friday after the industrial robots maker announced plans to buy Swiss logistics group Swisslog in move that was seen as having strategic rationale but pricey.

Kuka, whose customers include major carmakers Volkswagen and Daimler, said late on Thursday it was offering 1.35 Swiss francs per share in cash for Swisslog, or a total of 338 million francs ($357 million).

That represents a 22 percent premium to the target's six-month average share price, according to Reuters data.

Swisslog shares jumped to a more than six-year high of 1.35 Swiss francs, before paring gains to trade 4.7 percent higher at 1.33 francs by 0801 GMT.

Kuka's stock fell to its lowest level in more than a month and was down 4.4 percent to 45.42 euros.

The acquisition, which Kuka plans to partly finance by issuing up to 1.8 million new shares, will increase the company's presence in the general industry sector and make it less reliant on automotive customers.

"We see the rationale to reduce the automotive dependency and increase scale in the automation business. However, we consider the price to be high," DZ Bank analyst Jasko Terzic wrote in a note on Friday.

He said the price valued Swisslog at 12.2 times estimated enterprise value to core profit (EBITDA), a 70 percent premium to capital goods peers.

Even including synergies, which Kuka put at more than 10 million francs a year, the premium is 30 percent, he said.

Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Stefan Augustin said the offer price was "very high, even in light of the resilience of Swisslog's business". Equinet analyst Holger Schmidt echoed such views, advising investors to sell shares in Kuka.

