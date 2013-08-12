版本:
2013年 8月 12日

Swisslog gets 40 mln GBP order from UK retailer

ZURICH Aug 12 Logistics company Swisslog said on Monday it had received a 40 million pound ($62.11 million) order from discount retailer Home Bargains, part of UK group TJ Morris, giving a big boost to its retail portfolio.

Swisslog, which had sales of 652 million francs in 2012 and publishes its first half results on August 20, said it will act as general contractor for a new distribution centre the fast-growing UK group is set to build in the south of England.
