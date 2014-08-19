版本:
BRIEF-Swisslog Holding increases H1 net sales to CHF 319.5 million

Aug 19 Swisslog Holding AG : * Says in H1, increased order intake compared with the prior-year period to CHF

298.3 million (+13.2%) * Says in H1 increased net sales to CHF 319.5 million (+4.4%) * Says in H1 EBIT rose 13.0% to CHF 6.1 million, while the net result climbed

9.5% to CHF 2.3 million * Says sees full 2014 net sales to be as much as 5.0% higher than previous year

and EBIT margin of between 2.5% and 3.0% * Source text for Eikon [bit.ly/1Bw8GB4] * Further company coverage
