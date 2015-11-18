EU clears HNA Group's purchase of Swissport

BRUSSELS Nov 18 The European Commission said on Wednesday it had cleared the acquisition of the Swissport group of companies by China's HNA Group, a deal expected to help the Swiss air cargo handler broaden its reach into Europe.

The Commission, the EU's executive which rules on antitrust issues, said that the proposed acquisition would not raise competition concerns because the companies' activities do not overlap.

It also said that the merged entity would not be able to shut out competing suppliers of ground handling or cargo handling services because HNA Group only had a limited share of the demand for such services.

HNA Group, the owner of China's Hainan Airlines, will pay 2.7 billion Swiss francs ($2.8 billion) for Zurich-based Swissport from European private equity firm PAI Partners. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)