EU clears HNA Group's purchase of Swissport

BRUSSELS Nov 18 The European Commission said on
Wednesday it had cleared the acquisition of the Swissport group
of companies by China's HNA Group, a deal expected
to help the Swiss air cargo handler broaden its reach into
Europe.
The Commission, the EU's executive which rules on antitrust
issues, said that the proposed acquisition would not raise
competition concerns because the companies' activities do not
overlap.
It also said that the merged entity would not be able to
shut out competing suppliers of ground handling or cargo
handling services because HNA Group only had a limited share of
the demand for such services.
HNA Group, the owner of China's Hainan Airlines,
will pay 2.7 billion Swiss francs ($2.8 billion) for
Zurich-based Swissport from European private equity firm PAI
Partners.
