PAI Partners to sell air cargo handler Swissport to China's HNA

July 30 European private equity firm PAI
Partners said it agreed to sell air cargo handler Swissport
International Ltd to China's HNA Group Co Ltd for
2.7 billion Swiss francs ($2.8 billion).
Reuters had earlier this month reported that HNA, the owner
of China's Hainan Airlines, was interested in buying
Swissport.
The deal, which is expected to occur around the end of the
year, marks PAI's exit from the ground handling and cargo
services company it bought less than five years ago for 900
million Swiss francs. (bit.ly/1IrZnCf)
Swissport, which operates in 48 countries, generates
operating revenue of 3 billion Swiss francs and handles 4.1
million tonnes of cargo a year, PAI said in a statement.
($1 = 0.9699 Swiss francs)
