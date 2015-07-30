UPDATE 1-PAI to sell air cargo handler Swissport to China's HNA

(Adds comment from PAI partner, background)
July 30 European private equity firm PAI
Partners said on Thursday it had agreed to sell Swissport
International to China's HNA Group, a deal that will
help the Swiss air cargo handler broaden its reach in Asia.
HNA Group, the owner of China's Hainan Airlines,
will pay 2.7 billion Swiss francs ($2.8 billion) for
Zurich-based Swissport.
"The acquisition by HNA will enable the company to grow in
the underpenetrated Asian markets and in China in particular
thanks to HNA's strong roots in the region," Ricardo de Serdio,
partner at PAI, said in a statement.
The deal, which is expected to wrap up around the end of the
year, marks PAI's exit from the ground handling and cargo
services company it bought less than five years ago for 900
million francs. (bit.ly/1IrZnCf)
Swissport operates in 48 countries and generates operating
revenue of 3 billion francs. It handles 4.1 million tonnes of
cargo a year, PAI said in a statement.
Reuters this month reported that HNA was interested in
buying Swissport.
In May, Reuters also reported that PAI was looking to launch
a sale or stock market listing of Swissport. At the time, one
source said a deal could value the business at about 3.5 billion
euros ($3.8 billion).
($1 = 0.9699 Swiss francs)
($1 = 0.9154 euros)
