BRIEF-Swissquote shares rise 8 pCt after acquiring MIG Bank

BRIEF-Acron Helvetia VII Immobilien: last trading day May 2
* BX Berne Exchange confirms delistig, last trading day May 2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, Sept 25 Swissquote Group Holding Ltd Shares rise 8 percent after acquiring MIG Bank
* BX Berne Exchange confirms delistig, last trading day May 2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, April 10 Global agricultural trader Louis Dreyfus Company has nominated Andreas Jacobs, the former chairman of chocolate maker Barry Callebaut, to join its supervisory board.
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday: