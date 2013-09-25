版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 9月 25日 星期三 15:18 BJT

BRIEF-Swissquote shares rise 8 pCt after acquiring MIG Bank

ZURICH, Sept 25 Swissquote Group Holding Ltd Shares rise 8 percent after acquiring MIG Bank
