版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 1月 16日 星期五 15:32 BJT

BRIEF-Swissquote Group Holding activates provision of 25 mln CHF

Jan 16 Swissquote Group Holding SA :

* Says clients were anticipating weakening Swiss franc against euro and the drop of up to 15 percent has prompted bank to activate a provision of 25 million Swiss francs

* Says provision will influence results in H1 2015, without affecting profitability and solidity of the bank

* Says even with this provision, bank will have core capital ratio (Tier I) of about 17 percent

* Says strong growth in all business segments will generate record revenues of about 145 million Swiss francs for FY 2014, with a pre-tax profit of about 28 million Swiss francs Source text: bit.ly/1E6sJ94 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐