BRIEF-Swissquote Group Holding activates provision of 25 mln CHF

Swissquote Group Holding SA :
* Says clients were anticipating weakening Swiss franc
against euro and the drop of up to 15 percent has prompted bank
to activate a provision of 25 million Swiss francs
* Says provision will influence results in H1 2015, without
affecting profitability and solidity of the bank
* Says even with this provision, bank will have core capital
ratio (Tier I) of about 17 percent
* Says strong growth in all business segments will generate
record revenues of about 145 million Swiss francs for FY 2014,
with a pre-tax profit of about 28 million Swiss francs
