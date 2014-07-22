BRIEF-Swissquote Group Holding says H1 net revenues increased by 16.8 pct to CHF 70.3 mln

版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 7月 22日

July 22 Swissquote Group Holding SA : * Says H1 net revenues increased by 16.8 percent to CHF 70.3 million * Says H1 net profit down by 18 percent to CHF 11.1 million * Says H1 assets under custody of CHF 10.8 billion * Sees FY 2014 total net revenue in the region of CHF 145 million * Source text for Eikon [bit.ly/1yTIs9e] * Further company coverage
