瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 8月 6日 星期三 14:03 BJT

BRIEF-Swiss Re indicated down 1.7 pct after Q2 results

Aug 6 Swiss Re AG : * Shares indicated down 1.7 percent after Q2 results Source text for Eikon:
