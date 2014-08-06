版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 8月 6日 星期三 15:01 BJT

BRIEF-Swiss Re shares open down 1.8 pct after Q2 results

Aug 6 Swiss Re AG : * Shares open 1.8 percent lower after Q2 results
