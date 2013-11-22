版本:
2013年 11月 22日

RESEARCH ALERT-Munich Re, Swiss Re: RBC raises target price

Nov 22 : * Munich Re : RBC raises target price to 160 euros from 142 euros;

rating sector perform * Swiss Re AG : RBC raises price target to Sfr 74 from Sfr 70; rating underperform For a summary of rating actions and price target changes on European companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/EUROPE
