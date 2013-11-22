RESEARCH ALERT-Munich Re, Swiss Re: RBC raises target price

Nov 22 : * Munich Re : RBC raises target price to 160 euros from 142 euros;

rating sector perform * Swiss Re AG : RBC raises price target to Sfr 74 from Sfr 70; rating underperform