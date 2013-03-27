Insurers 2012 disaster bill was $77 bln-Swiss Re

ZURICH, March 27 Natural catastrophes and man-made disasters cost 14,000 lives in 2012 and caused $186 billion in damage, more than a third of it from superstorm Sandy which devastated the U.S. east coast in October, Swiss Re said on Wednesday.

Insurance claims against damages caused by Sandy - the second most damaging hurricane on record after 2005's Katrina, which devastated New Orleans - lifted insured losses to $77 billion, making 2012 the third most expensive for insurers ever.

That was still well below the $126 billion insurers forked out a year earlier, Swiss Re, the world's second largest reinsurer, said in an annual study.

2011 was the most expensive on record, both in terms of the more than $400 billion in damage caused and its cost to insurers as the Japanese earthquake and flooding in Australia and Thailand sparked a glut of claims.

A series of earthquakes in northern Italy caused $16 billion worth of damage, making it one of the highest-cost events of the year, though only a tenth of the damage was covered by insurance.

Heat and dry weather in the United States caused a drought leading to crop failures in the corn belt and triggering insured losses of $11 billion, making 2012 the costliest year ever for agricultural loss insurers.

Of the ten events triggering the highest insurance losses nine took place exclusively or primarily in the United States.

Some of the worst man-made disasters cited for 2012 were a prison fire in Honduras, an arms depot explosion in the Republic of Congo and a factory fire in Pakistan, while terrorist attacks around the world cost almost 800 lives. (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by Louise Heavens)