UPDATE 2-Swiss Re eyes special dividend after profit beat

* Q3 net profit $2.2 bln vs $1.4 bln in Reuters poll
* Pledges sustainable dividend, considers special payout
* Too early for Hurricane Sandy damage claims estimates
By Katharina Bart
ZURICH, Nov 8 Swiss Re beat
third-quarter earnings forecasts and said it might pay a special
dividend if it cannot find ways to plough earnings back into the
business.
"Our first priority is to deliver on our financial targets
and provide our shareholders with a sustainable dividend that we
plan to increase in line with long-term earnings," Swiss Re
financial chief George Quinn said on Thursday.
"If we are unable to find opportunities that meet our return
expectations, we would look at further measures to return excess
capital, such as a special dividend," he said.
The Zurich-based reinsurer paid shareholders 3 Swiss francs
($3.17) a share on the back of 2011 earnings.
The Swiss reinsurer also said it was too early to make
damage claim estimates from Hurricane Sandy, which killed at
least 113 people in the United States last week, ravaging New
York city and seaboard towns.
The storm is likely to nudge prices higher in the
reinsurer's key January renewals round due to steeper demand,
Quinn told journalists, but gave no details.
Swiss Re posted a $2.2 billion net profit for the
third-quarter, compared with the average estimate of $1.4
billion in a Reuters poll.
The result was bolstered by a $600 million one-off gain from
the sale of its Admin Re life insurance business in the United
States, as well as $881 million in dividends paid to Swiss Re
before the disposal.
Bank Sarasin analyst Martin Schwab said the result would be
welcomed by investors, even factoring in the unusual disposal
gains.
"The prospect of a special dividend will be welcomed, given
markets are volatile. In addition, the non-life reinsurance
business seems to be ticking along very healthily as in past
quarters," Schwab said. He rates the stock at neutral.
Swiss Re's stock rose 1.82 percent in early trading.
Swiss Re's third-quarter premiums rose nearly 12 percent on
the year to $6.6 billion, beating analyst estimates for $6.3
billion.
Huge natural catastrophes in 2011, including the Japanese
earthquake and tsunami and flooding in Thailand, have allowed
insurers, who for years have had to grapple with low bond
yields, to charge higher prices on property and casualty
policies.
Earlier this week, the world's biggest reinsurer Munich Re
raised its full-year net profit target on the back of
surging investment income and moderate damage
claims.
Smaller rival Hanover Re also struck a bullish
outlook on profit for this year and next.
($1 = 0.9456 Swiss francs)
