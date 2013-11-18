Swiss Re to buy stake in Brazil's SulAmérica for $334 mln

ZURICH Nov 18 Swiss Re, the world's
second-largest reinsurer, said on Monday it agreed to acquire a
$334 million stake in Brazilian insurance group SulAmérica
.
The deal is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter.
Swiss Re said it would hold a 14.9 percent stake SulAmérica,
making it the second-largest shareholder in the firm, after
buying an 11.1 percent stake from ING and a 3.8 percent
stake from the Larragoiti family, which founded the Brazilian
insurer 117 years ago and is its controlling shareholder.
The deal between ING and Swiss Re is dependent on a
restructuring of Sulasapar, the investment vehicle controlled by
the Larragoiti family, that was announced earlier this year, as
well as regulatory approval, the Swiss company said.
SulAmérica, Brazil's third-largest insurer, offers health
and auto insurance, as well as property, casualty and life
insurance.
ING agreed in February to reduce its stake in SulAmérica,
raising funds to help repay a state bailout received after the
global financial crisis.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Dan Grebler)