REFILE-UPDATE 3-Swiss Re CEO to retire early; successor named soon

* Stefan Lippe to take early retirement
* Swiss Re board informed of decision at weekend
* New CEO search to include internal, external candidates
* Analyst pegs reinsurance head Mumenthaler as next CEO
* Shares fall 1.2 percent, underperform Swiss market
By Katharina Bart
ZURICH, Dec 12 Swiss Re said
Chief Executive Stefan Lippe will take early retirement after
roughly three years at the helm, in a surprise move which
analysts said added a new element of uncertainty to a company
which Lippe had helped stabilise.
No reason was given for the departure, which Swiss Re said
would take effect on an as-yet undetermined date next year. Some
analysts saw reinsurance chief Christian Mumenthaler as likely
successor, but Swiss Re said it would look at outside as well as
internal candidates for the position.
The 56-year-old Lippe informed the Zurich-based insurer's
board over the weekend of his decision, a Swiss Re spokesman
said on Monday. In a statement, Lippe cited the turnaround of
the Zurich-based reinsurer as the appropriate time to step down.
"The board of directors very much regrets Stefan Lippe's
decision to retire early after almost three decades at Swiss
Re," Swiss Re Chairman Walter Kielholz said in a statement.
A successor will be appointed "soon", Swiss Re said.
Analysts said the departure added a note of uncertainty at
Swiss Re after Lippe ushered in an era of greater stability
following a push to take more risk under his predecessor,
investment banker Jacques Aigrain.
"Lippe's leaving is a surprise and investors won't be
jumping for joy over it," said Bank Sarasin analyst Martin
Schwab, who has a "buy" rating on the stock.
PRIZE RATING
Lippe's main achievement was steadying the position of Swiss
Re, which lost its prized AA rating in 2009 after risky
investments jeopardized its capital base.
This prompted an emergency 3 billion Swiss franc ($3.3
billion) loan from U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway Inc.
Swiss Re repaid the Buffett loan late last year and in
October won backing from ratings agency Standard & Poor's, which
lifted the reinsurer to AA- with a stable outlook from A+.
Swiss Re said earlier this year its goal was to further
improve its rating, expand its business, then return cash to
shareholders. Swiss Re paid out 2.75 francs a share in 2010, up
from 1 franc in 2009.
Swiss Re shares were down 1.2 percent at 48.87 francs by
0847 GMT, lagging a mildly lower Swiss blue-chip market.
As attention shifts to candidates to replace Lippe, Kepler
Capital markets analyst Fabrizio Croce said Swiss Re's Christian
Mumenthaler, promoted to head of reinsurance in October, is
likely to get the nod at the company, which he also saw shedding
non-core operations.
"As a next step, we expect the company to lay off or run off
Admin Re and Corporate Solutions and focus on core competence
reinsurance by promoting Mumenthaler as new CEO," Croce said,
who has a "hold" on the stock.
"In our view, the appointment of Mumenthaler as new CEO
would be highly beneficial to the company, he said.
Mumenthaler wasn't immediately available for comment.